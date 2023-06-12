OLIVE HILL A subject is still at large Monday evening after attempting to shoot a police officer.
Witnesses say a sole shot rang out just before 3 p.m. on Monday, temporarily bringing the small town to a standstill.
An Olive Hill city official confirmed the subject drove the wrong way down Railroad Street before pausing long enough to raise a high-powered rifle, firing a single shot through the window of Officer Joe Preston's cruiser.
Preston was sitting inside of his cruiser near the Olive Hill Railroad Depot and First National Bank.
Carter County Sheriff Jeff May said Preston was not hit, however he did suffer from glass shrapnel to his arm, but he is in stable condition.
Preston was life-flighted to St. Mary's immediately after the shooting.
A nearby business owner said she heard the shot and witnessed the chaos following the shooting.
The shop owner, who wished to stay anonymous, said following the gunshot she heard a man scream to pedestrians to "get back" and "stay down."
Initially thinking the bank was being robbed, the woman quickly realized the gravity of the situation when she witnessed Preston being lowered to the ground from his cruiser.
"There's been a cop shot," she recalls saying over the phone.
First responders from all over quickly descended on the scene and a shelter-in-place was ordered around 4 p.m for all of downtown Olive Hill. The shelter-in-place was lifted by 9 p.m., according to KSP.
Little details have been revealed regarding the individual or his appearance but May urged citizens to stay clear of the Tick Ridge area.
"He shot at one of our own. We'll take care of business," May said.
KSP Post 14, Ashland, requested assistance from the public in locating a white SUV (pictured with this story) or any information regarding the vehicle, in connection to the incident that occurred Monday afternoon.
Contact Kentucky State Police Post 14 at (606) 928-6421.
The city official, who also wished to remain anonymous, said he believed the incident stemmed from a previous domestic call that Preston worked.
Kentucky State Police have officially taken over the case, as is typical for most cop-related shootings.
Traffic was redirected from the intersection of Tom T. Hall Boulevard and Route 2 to the intersection of Tom T. Hall Boulevard and Mills Street — but this stretch of roadway has since reopened.
A heavy police presence and caution tape are still blocking sections of Railroad Street, with the majority of back streets inaccessible.
A helicopter was spotted in the area around 6:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.