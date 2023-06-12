OLIVE HILL An Olive Hill police officer has been shot, and the suspect is still on the loose, according to Kentucky State Police as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
According to Trooper Shane Goodall, the Olive Hill officer was stationary in his vehicle when shots from a high-powered rifle blasted through his passenger window. He was struck in the arm and flown to St. Mary's Medical Center, Goodall said.
KSP announced all residents and business personnel are to shelter-in-place in downtown Olive Hill until told otherwise. The "shelter" is in effect for Mill Street, Tom T. Hall Boulevard and Route 2 as well.
A shelter-in-place means to not leave your home or any business as a safety precaution.
"We are asking the residents and the community to please let us know if they have any information," Goodall said.
This is a developing story.