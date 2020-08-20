Game on. For now.
The KHSAA Board of Control rejected a pair of fall sports scheduling options that would have postponed mandatory practices and competition for a second time on Thursday, then endorsed the current plan to allow practice to begin Monday and games on the first full week of September.
Hours later, Gov. Andy Beshear expressed surprise the board took that approach and suggested guidance -- or more -- from his office will be forthcoming.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett and board members noted that Beshear and state health and education departments may still have the last word, but that didn't stop the board from voting 15-3 against postponing sports to late September, the option which would've most closely aligned with Beshear's recommendation to schools not to open in-person learning until Sept. 28.
And the board voted 13-5 against beginning cross country and field hockey immediately but postponing football, soccer and volleyball.
Reactions from area coaches surveyed ranged from a wait-and-see approach to approval of the board's action.
Fairview football coach Daniel Armstrong didn't watch the virtual meeting, which was livestreamed to the public on YouTube, he said, because "I am tired of stressing about it." He went out to breakfast with his wife instead, he said.
But Armstrong liked the direction the board took to maintain plans to begin next week.
"I think that shows their commitment to our student-athletes and the value of athletics overall," Armstrong said. "Delaying the start, in my opinion, would’ve been detrimental to getting our season rolling. In these times, the situation changes fast and if we can get a few games in for these players, especially the seniors, before things change, that’s better than delaying the season to death and never getting it started."
Greenup County football coach Zack Moore cautioned against unbridled excitement until Beshear has expressed his position, but called Thursday's development "a step in the right direction."
"Nothing today is absolute final in terms of all criteria," Tackett said before voting took place, in a nod to the power of state government, “but we are hoping to define the season.”
East Carter boys soccer coach Quinn Huddle proclaimed the Raiders "ready to go," also pending Beshear and the Department for Public Health's say-so.
"Whenever they give us the green light, our team will be excited and ready to play," Huddle said. "Our boys and program have complied with the protocols and rules up to this point, and we will continue to have the best and safest season possible."
Beshear said at a regularly scheduled press conference Thursday afternoon he was “surprised” that the board voted to go forward. He said he hasn’t decided what his response will be.
“I’m gonna take some time to think it through,” Beshear said. “I’ll certainly be thinking about safety first and foremost. I believe a student-athlete is a student first and an athlete second, and just about all of our student-athletes out there are ultimately gonna make their livings with their mind. And then the second thing I’m gonna think through is the chances of success (of finishing a full season if sports start now).
“I don’t know what’s gonna come out of it, if it’s gonna be a strong recommendation, if it’s going to be advice, if it’s going to be something more than that. But certainly surprised, with the virus at its height, that it’s just, ‘Move ahead.’”
Beshear added he understands that, by and large, players want to play and parents want their kids to play, but added that “we are in the midst of a pandemic, and we still don’t know the long-term effects this could have on people’s health.”
The board's votes on scheduling went largely along a split of Louisville from the rest of the state, with Jefferson County athletic director Jerry Wyman and Louisville elementary principal Marlon Miller providing consistent dissent to the push to play now. Both voted first for Option 2, to postpone all fall sports not currently in session, and then for Option 3, which would've pushed back football to Oct. 2. And both voted against the endorsement of Option 1, the current plan.
Mercy Academy athletic director Mark Evans's votes were reversed from his Louisville peers, but were in line with Catholic schools' decision statewide not to follow Beshear's recommendation.
Jefferson County had more than twice as many confirmed cases of COVID-19 than the next closest county, Fayette County, as of Thursday afternoon and more than five times the number of deaths (270) as Fayette County (53).
Tackett reiterated, as he has said throughout the KHSAA’s attempt to return to widespread action, that shutdowns of programs at the local level are likely to occur at least intermittently. That’s already happened to programs at five northeastern Kentucky schools -- Russell, Bath County, Greenup County, Johnson Central and Paintsville -- during the non-mandatory-practice portion of the sports schedule.
The KHSAA is prepared to deal with that, Tackett said.
“The way this virus spreads, there will be things happen where somebody somewhere gets some type of virus, has to come back, and now we've gotta quarantine,” Tackett said. “Those processes are in place, so it's not gonna be a nuclear reaction when that happens. That is part of the process.”
Rowan County Schools instructional supervisor Lucy Moore, one of two northeastern Kentucky representatives to the 18-member board, voted in favor of Option 2, going with Wyman and Miller, but voted against Option 3 and voted to endorse Option 1. An attempt to reach Moore to discuss her votes was not successful before deadline.
Raceland superintendent Larry Coldiron voted against Options 2 and 3 and voted for Option 1.
Golf did not apply to any of Thursday's discussions. Due to its inherent ability for social distancing, golf competitions began July 31.
