King’s Daughters Health System is set to purchase the Bellefonte Pavilion for $3 million. According to KDMC, the move will result in relocating 300 jobs and creating 150 new jobs.
The Greenup Fiscal Court opened sealed bids on Monday for purchase of the Pavilion. The special meeting was called, not because of the bids, but because one of the court members had previously communicated to the court that they would not be able to attend the regularly scheduled court meeting.
Two bids were offered for the pavilion building and all property involved with it — the property was donated to Greenup County by Bon Secours Health System. It was declared surplus in December.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said there were several people interested in the property, but ultimately only two of the interested parties submitted a bid.
Jack R. Patterson submitted a bid of $1,000,100, but made no statement on how the building and property was to be used or how it would impact the area.
King’s Daughter’s Medical Center (through CEO Kristie Whitlatch) submitted a bid for $3 million. Economic impact addressed by KDMC is the generation of jobs and increased service capacity for the area.
Over the coming year, according to KDMC, King’s Daughters will move about 300 jobs to the new King’s Daughters Pavilion from the KDMC campus. This will permit expansion of clinical services at KDMC, according to a press release, resulting in about 150 new jobs, said Whitlatch.
The Pavilion building previously housed administrative offices for Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.
The court voted to award the sale to KDMC by a nearly unanimous vote; the sole exception was Earnie Duty II, who abstained from voting because of his employment through KDMC.
Judge Carpenter publicly thanked Matthew Crawford of Mercy Health and Tonja McCloud for all of their help in making the Pavilion acquisition and sale possible.
“King’s Daughters has been such a tremendous supporter of Greenup County over the years, especially over the past 12 months or so,” said Carpenter. “We are pleased to welcome them to the Pavilion and to see life brought back to this facility. This is a very positive outcome for Greenup County and all who live and work here.”