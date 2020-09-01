GREENUP The Greenup County Health Department has reported an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods.
The health department’s figures show 20 residents of the long-term care facility and 16 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the weekend; four residents have been hospitalized.
The new cases include the following: a 93-year-old woman; a 66-year-old woman; an 80-year-old woman; a 68-year-old woman; a 96-year-old woman; an 86-year-old woman; a 50-year-old man; an 83-year-old woman; an 83-year-old woman; a 19-year-old man; a 51-year-old man; a 48-year-old woman; a 28-year-old woman; a 50 year-old woman; a 57-year-old woman; an 80-year-old woman, who is hospitalized; and a 78-year-old woman, hospitalized.
In all, Greenup County has had 234 positive cases with three deaths and 154 recovered; 77 cases remain active.
Chris Crum, director of the Greenup County Health Department, said contact tracing has revealed no links to travel, making the cause of the outbreak community spread, but he added it’s very difficult to pinpoint the source of the virus.
He also noted long-term care facilities usually have more female patients because women usually live longer than men, which likely accounts for so many more women at Oakmont being infected.
Although the outbreak isn’t travel related, he said it could have come from a staff member who traveled on a vacation.
“Early on, there was a 14-day quarantine for anyone who traveled on vacation, but it was overturned in court. It was found to be an executive order you couldn’t enforce,” Crum said. “Now, it’s just highly recommended that someone quarantine for 14 days after traveling.”
Long-term care facilities continue to be closed to visitors, with one exception.
“When it’s end of life and the resident’s time is near, they will allow visitors in for a short amount of time under heavy restrictions,” Crum said.
He said the amount of personal protective equipment available to facilities such as Oakmont is uncertain.
“The amount they’re using is extraordinary, so we want to make sure the care facility is maintaining and, if not, find a way to get the proper PPE,” Crum said, adding PPE is getting more difficult to obtain an prices are rising again, both of which could cause issues.
He said the sought-after N95 face masks require a proper fitting, too, which the health department can provide. He said his staff also can teach facilities how to do a fitting.
“It’s a 15-minute process to make sure they provide the most protection. The state sends out PPE in one size, and one size does not fit all,” Crum said. “Some need small and some need large, and most likely, they will have to find them on their own or the facility will have to find it for them.”
Crum said he understands the concerns of people in the work force when it comes to the virus.
“People like to argue if you’re afraid of virus, just go home, but people have to work, shop, eat. It’s irresponsible,” Crum said. “It’s not just on the workers to do everything in their power. The community has to wear masks and do social distancing. People who work don’t have a choice to stay home.”
Testing continues at Oakmont, Crum said.
(606) 326-2661 |