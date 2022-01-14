GREENUP The Greenup County Detention Center had to work on razor-thin staffing this week, due to 10 deputy jailers coming down with COVID-19, according to Jailer Mike Worthington.
The jailer said the virus spread when a deputy working in the control room reported to work asymptomatic. The control room is a central hub in the jail, Worthington said.
“They didn’t know they had COVID, so the next thing you know, there were a bunch of deputies out,” Worthington said.
With nine deputies out of commission in one day, Worthington said the jail had to revert to 12-hour shifts in order to maintain staffing levels. By the time a 10th deputy came down sick, Worthington said other deputies were recovering and returning to work.
With a capacity of 98 — and typically holding 130 inmates — Worthington said the jail has been “quite blessed” in being able to contain the virus. He said one time during the pandemic they had to turn away inmates and send them on to Boyd County, which is something many jails across the commonwealth had to do at various times during the pandemic, he noted.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter said the jailer has “been hanging right in there with them” to maintain the jail, even in the face of so many employees out.
Worthington said he expects normal staff levels next week.
(606) 326-2653 |