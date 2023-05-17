WURTLAND It’s been more than a week since an area couple disappeared. Family and community members are growing more concerned as each day passes.
The couple are not considered endangered, according to an update by Kentucky State Police on Thursday morning.
According to relatives, Rachel Hager Everman, 30, of Wurtland, left home to attend a therapy group on May 8 and never made it back home.
Three days ago, Everman’s family reported her and her car, a silver Mazda MVP van, missing to Kentucky State Police.
As of Tuesday, Everman’s boyfriend, Justin Penix, 36, also of Wurtland, was reported missing by his family members.
According to numerous posts on social media, the pair were last seen by family members in the Wurtland area on May 8.
Bree Tierney, Everman’s cousin, said both Everman and Penix’s social media accounts haven’t shown any activity and cell phone calls are going straight to voicemail.
“At first we didn’t want to make it a big deal. But as the days went by, more and more we started to feel like something’s wrong,” Tierney said.
Tierney added the family waited almost a week to make the missing persons report because Everman is an adult.
“There’s been times we haven’t talked for a day or two, but she’s always shown up or we’ve been able to get a hold of her,” Tierney said. “This is not anything normal. I don’t think they’re coming back on their own.”
Posts on social media have garnered 2,000-plus shares and Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation.
As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Kentucky State Police reported the two have been entered into the National Crime Information Center.
Trooper Shane Goodall said the couple was last seen at the Knights Inn on May 9 and 10, but by the time troopers arrived, the pair had already checked out on their own free will.