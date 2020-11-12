GREENUP A former Russell teaching aide is accused of having an inappropriate relationship, including texting and physical contact, with one of her students, according to Kentucky State Police.
Mariah Scott has been indicted on charges of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, which is a sex offense, and two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, according to state police.
The first charge is a felony and the maximum punishment would be up to five years in prison.
The unlawful transaction charges are misdemeanors. Scott is accused of helping to get or use alcoholic beverages and vape materials, according to the indictment.
The alleged conduct happened in her class between June 2019 and January 2020, according to her indictment.
Police started investigating when they received a complaint alleging the inappropriate conduct. The complaint came from a parent, a state police spokesman said.
Scott, 29, no longer works for the district and resigned before school officials learned of the investigation, Russell Superintendent Sean Horne said Thursday.
Scott resigned in December 2019 and said she wanted to take care of her grandmother and continue her education, Horne said.
School officials learned in January that state police were investigating Scott. "That was the last I heard of it until last night, when they called me and told me about the indictment," Horne said.
No one in the school system in January was involved with or had information about the case and state police have not told him anything, he said.
No parents of any of Scott's students have contacted him with related concerns, and he has not issued a statement to the district because he has no information and state police are still conducting an active investigation. "I don't want to jump the gun," he said.
Scott has been in the news before, chiefly in stories related to her disability. She was born without arms or legs because of a disorder called tetra-amelia.
A Daily Independent story in September 2018 said she had graduated in 2015 from Morehead State University with a degree in elementary and special education and was working full time at Russell High School.
Scott has not yet been scheduled to appear in court and a bond has not been set, a deputy circuit clerk said.