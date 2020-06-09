The deceased Boyd County inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 posthumously has been identified.
Leslie Bryan, a 48-year-old male, had been incarcerated for 12 days and was asymptomatic during the entire incarceration.
Bryan went into medical distress on Sunday morning before being transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center. KDMC now has the capability to conduct its own rapid-response test without sending it to an outside lab. It can get results immediately upon testing the sample, according to the Boyd County Detention Center.
A second test — a swab test — for the novel coronavirus yielded negative results. There won’t be a third test, according to jailer Bill Hensley.
The body of Bryan was sent for an autopsy to determine cause of death, according to the jail.
Hensley said the detention center is following recommended protection guidelines provided by the state’s public health department.
Hensley said employees are wearing masks, goggles and gloves. Hensley said the staff have passed out masks to inmates who desired them.
All 50 jail employees, including Hensley, in addition to the contracted medical and kitchen staffs, were tested on Tuesday. KDMC performed the tests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“KDMC set up drive-thru testing here and were so helpful,” Hensley said.
Hensley hopes to receive results from those tests on Wednesday.
Tests are voluntary for inmates. Hensley said Bryan spent most of his time in solitary confinement, so the jail’s employees had a lot more contact with him than other inmates.
If all employees’ results come back negative, Hensley said it’s likely the initial test was a false positive.
Hensley said his staff has worked diligently throughout the pandemic — and before it because of flu season — to keep the jail immaculate.
“This has to be the cleanest building in the county,” he said.
When jailed, Bryan was listed as a Huntington man who was booked on drug trafficking and possession charges. He was arrested after driving recklessly in Ashland. If his autopsy reveals he suffered a coronavirus-related death, that will be reflected on the Cabell County, West Virginia, Health Department report.
(606) 326-2664 |