CATLETTSBURG Water will be fully restored in Catlettsburg soon, according to Ashland Water Distribution Superintendent Reed Downs.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Downs said crews are slowly turning the water on due to some digging in the area, so it will take a while to fill up.
Three hours prior, he said crews were installing the last joint in the pipe on Valley View Drive and were prepared to turn on the water. He said then that water levels won’t be automatically restored, as it will take some time for the water tank to rise to normal levels, Downs said.
Valley View Drive was still closed between Hurricane Creek Road and Shadowlawn Drive as of Tuesday evening. It is expected to remain closed through mid-afternoon on Thursday or until repairs are complete, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
According to Ashland City Manager Mike Graese, crews were delayed much of Monday due to power lines on the scene.
Initially, AEP had killed the juice to the lines so city crews could dig out and reroute the pipe that burst on Valley View Drive — the main line that feeds the water tank for Catlettsburg.
However, power company engineers reassessed the scene and decided to move the power pole in the effect area to the other side of the road, in an area grown up with many trees, according to Graese.
Asplundh, a commercial tree cutting service, was called in to trim down the area, which slowed the timetable down considerably for the city workers, according to Graese.
Crews weren’t able to start digging to reroute the new line until 7:30 p.m. Monday.
On Tuesday in the late morning, crews had dug out a trench for the new line and state roads were on scene to begin repair on the significant slip caused when the pipe busted early Monday. Pipe was being laid in a the new trench prior to hooking up with the main.
(606) 326-2653 |