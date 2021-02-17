Some area schools have canceled classes for the rest of the week because of ice and snow and some are holding all-virtual classes.
Some of the districts choosing virtual are getting complaints from parents who say power outages make it difficult to impossible for their children to get any schoolwork done.
Some districts — Boyd County in particular — have lost power to all or most of their schools. Officials in most of them report ice covering their parking lots and residential roads, making bus trips dangerous.
Only one of Boyd County's schools — Catlettsburg Elementary — had power Wednesday and the roads were treacherous, Superintendent Bill Boblett said. School was canceled Wednesday and would be canceled Thursday and Friday, he said.
With no power, district kitchens will not be able to prepare meals and much of the food stored in coolers will have to be tossed, he said.
Virtual lessons are not in the picture in Boyd.
"It would be too difficult for people to worry about that now. They don't need that added stress," he said.
Ashland schools will have virtual learning Thursday and Friday. Superintendent Sean Howard could not be reached for comment Wednesday but a post on the district's Facebook page said arrangements would be made for students unable to join their classes live because of power and internet problems.
That was not good enough for some parents who aired their complaints in comments. Among them: laptops sent home without chargers, lack of internet access and piled-up schoolwork children will have to complete when they return.
Greenup County schools will be on non-traditional education today and Friday but with no new assignments, according to Superintendent Traysea Moresea. That way those who were without power earlier in the week will be able to catch up and review.
Due dates for assignments will be flexible, she said.
Greenup school buildings did not lost power but pavement is ice-covered and will be salted Sunday in anticipation of return to in-person classes Monday.
Carter County will count Thursday and Friday as non-traditional learning days, with the understanding many students are still struggling with power outages, Superintendent Ronnie Dotson said. NTI packets have already been distributed, he said.
"No one wants to prolong this school year any longer than we have to, so these days will count as school days," he said.
Carter County at worst reportedly had more than 90% power outage, and that included all the school district's buildings, Dotson said. By Wednesday power had been restored to all school buildings except Star Elementary and East Carter High, he said.
Russell schools will be virtual only Thursday and Friday, according to the district Facebook page, which also assured flexibility for students needing to catch up next week.
Fairview is canceling classes Thursday and Friday and will make up the days during spring break, according to the district's Facebook page. However, students will not be required to attend the make-up days in person or online, but will complete project-based assignments instead.
Raceland will take a snow day Thursday and a virtual day Friday, according to Superintendent Larry Coldiron.