Carter County Schools will be using non-traditional instruction days next week. No in-person classes or extra-curricular activities will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.
Interim Superintendent Robert J. Bell confirmed Friday afternoon that the reason was due to the rise of COVID cases in the county.
The district posted on its Facebook page that students will receive assignments and instructions Friday at school.
“If a child is not in attendance today, the parent/guardian should contact the school to make arrangements to pick up assignments,” the post states. “Teachers will be available to assist student(s) next week during school hours.”
Parents can request meals for their child by contacting the student’s school. This must be done by Monday at 1 p.m. Meal pickup will be Thursday.
“We collaborated with the health department here in Grayson and we were all in agreement that with the COVID cases rising significantly, we felt that in the interest in our students and staff, it would be best to do this,” said Bell, who officially takes over full-time as interim superintendent on Wednesday.
Bell cited the daily and almost hourly communication with the heath department and the collaboration with the district.
“The numbers are coming in so fast, they are having trouble keeping up, and we really need to put a pause on this,” said Bell. “We really need to be in school, so we felt like this is a decision that we made with them, and they’ve had a lot of input in relation to this.”
Bell’s main concern is the safety of students.
“We just want our kids to be safe, so we can keep them in school,” he said.
However, the Carter County Health Department is reporting 116 current positive cases in the county for those 18 and under. The number jumped from 76 on Tuesday, which was a rise from the low- to mid-60s that were being reported since the department began to specify the number of cases in the age group Aug. 19.
The district will be holding vaccine clinics during the virtual days for students and employees who attended the first clinics in early August to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a second Friday Facebook post. King’s Daughters Medical Center staff will be at West Carter High School Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and East Carter High School from noon to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made or questions can be asked by calling (606) 475-5500.
(606) 326-2652 |