Carter County Jailer R.W. Boggs was arrested Sunday evening by Kentucky State Police.
Boggs is charged with first-offense DUI aggravated circumstances, according to the Boyd County Detention Center, where he was booked yesterday at 7:42 p.m. Boggs is not currently listed on Boyd County’s inmate lists.
The incident occured in the area of Lakeview Circle in Grayson, according to a press release from the Kentucky State Police.
A trooper responded to the area on “a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident,” the release stated. After arrival, the trooper spoke with the other driver who reported the accident. The driver alleged that the other driver, who was identified as Carter jailer Robert William Boggs, “struck their vehicle at the junction of Ky. 773 and Lakeview Circle,” according to KSP.
“Mr. Boggs continued traveling and the other vehicle followed Mr. Boggs until he backed into a driveway on Lakeview Circle. While backing in the driveway, Mr. Boggs struck the other vehicle two additional times before stopping. The driver of the other vehicle had to then exit their vehicle and knock on the window of Mr. Boggs before he had realized he had struck their vehicle,” the KSP release states.
The trooper performed field sobriety tests. Boggs was arrested and transported to the Boyd County Detention Center.
