Gov. Andy Beshear announced the National Guard has been alerted, and “our soldiers are standing by with equipment if necessary,” as winter storms rage on in Kentucky.
Beshear said “we just had to stand up our first unit in Ashland.”
“(The National Guard is) going to be going door to door to check on those who are more remote and have lost power,” said the governor. “And transporting people to warming stations if necessary.”
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney reached out to the governor on Monday morning asking approval of enacting a section of state law that allows a county judge-executive to utilize the National Guard in a crisis situation, according to a press release from Boyd County Government.
The National Guard will send two humvee units to assist those who need evacuated from homes stranded by power outages, impassable roads and emergency medical requests. The request was done in coordination with Tim England, Boyd County’s emergency management director, as well as state emergency management officials.
National Guard crews will be stationed at the warming shelter set-up in the Boyd County Convention & Arts Center and will help in its operation as well, stated the press release.
The National Guard will also be staged at the Boyd County Road Department.
Chaney is requesting citizens who need these services or may know of someone who does, reach out to Boyd County Emergency Operations Center at (606) 393-1801 or (606) 393-1842.
Kentucky Power issued a release at 10:30 a.m., providing an update on the inclement weather.
Ashland, Paintsville, Hazard and surrounding areas should expect up to three-quarters of an inch of ice between noon today and 1 a.m. tonight.
The first ice storm that moved through eastern Kentucky last week resulted in 25,000 customers losing power. Restoration is about 78% complete, according to Kentucky Power.
As of Monday morning, about 5,300 customers remained without power from the Feb. 11 storm — outages are scattered throughout Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence and Rowan counties.
Visit kentuckypower.com.outages, the Kentucky Power Facebook page or @KentuckyPower on Twitter for more information.
This story will be updated.