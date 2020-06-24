A Boyd County employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
Because of the positive test, the old courthouse, the main county clerk’s office, the judicial center, the PVA office and county attorney’s office are closed until further notice. Those who have been in direct contact with the positive patient will be tested or retested.
A deep-clean of the buildings will be conducted, Chaney said.
The county clerk’s branch offices at KYOVA Mall and in Ashland are open. Employees at some of the closed facilities will still be able to field phone calls, according to Chaney.
The positive result was one of 38 total performed tests among employees who work at the Boyd County Judicial Center after a court security officer tested positive on Monday.
According to Judge George Davis, the other 37 tests yielded negative results. No clerks, judges or court security personnel/bailiffs tested positive, said Davis.
The judicial center will be closed until Wednesday, July 1, Davis said.
“The building has been cleared and I escorted a professional cleaning service throughout the justice center where every surface was wiped and fumigated,” Davis said. “The building will be left to rest during the time of closure.”
All personnel will be retested on Monday. The goal is to have no person testing positive working in the building when it reopens.
“We are doing everything possible to keep the courts open and will continue operate most hearings during closure by using remote technology,” Davis said.
Circuit Clerk Tracey Kelley is stressing the ability to obtain Emergency Protective Orders has not been affected. Those wishing to file need to call 911 to get a petition.
Court notices will be mailed to individuals who have hearings and cases in the district court. Pre-payable fines and fees can be mailed to the Boyd Circuit Clerk at PO Box 688, Catlettsburg, KY 41129.