CANNONSBURG Both hot tempers and inquisitive minds were on display during Tuesday’s Boyd County Board of Education meeting.
The agenda wasn’t too packed, but it featured one item the crowd had particular interest in — a potential property tax increase.
Scott Burchett, the district’s finance officer, discussed tax rates.
Burchett asked the board to approve a property tax 2.7 cents higher than last year — from 65 to 67.7 cents per $100 worth of property.
In 2019-20, the tax rate was 67.4 cents, Burchett noted.
With the new rate, if a person owns a home worth $100,000, they would pay $3 more a year compared to 2019-20.
Burchett said he didn’t just pull this number out of a hat, stating that the Department of Revenue and the Department of Education told him what increase he could ask for.
With the higher tax rate, the school expects to bring in $350,000 more than last year’s tax collections.
Burchett said Boyd County’s 67.7 is minimal compared to other schools in the area: Ashland charges 73.2, Greenup 82.8, Russell 84.9 and Raceland 99.7.
In a typical school board meeting, there’s an allotted time for community members to address the board with any questions or concerns.
That was out of the window as soon as Burchett started speaking and the meeting quickly turned into an open forum resembling an ancient Greek democratic process.
“Will this compensation be sustainable?”
“Will this be an annual event to keep up with inflation?”
“If we approve and garner $350,000, will that be sufficient to bridge the gap?”
A handful of those in attendance asked genuine questions and acknowledged the importance of new resources.
Others were much more hostile. “They admitted it! They like the COVID money and now it’s on us to foot the bill. It’s all a bunch of greed,” one man stated before storming out.
Burchett made sure to let the crowd know that everyone on the board paid taxes, too, and that the school was audited yearly where government agencies insure funds are being spent accordingly.
Another lady protested that kids don’t need technology these days and she shouldn’t have to pay for Chromebooks because her generation learned just fine with pencil and paper.
One board member put a stamp on that argument when she asked a man in the crowd who was dressed in a Marathon uniform, “Does your plant run on pencil and paper?” The man responded that he couldn’t tell her the last time he saw a pencil in his office.
Another man complained about his pension and the cost of living. He stated that the percentage and raise seems small but when added up with every other increasing tax and inflating food cost, it was a hindrance on his budget.
The man seated with the lady who believed students should be taught with a good ol’ fashioned book and pencil said he believed the school district lost hundreds of students because they allowed controversial teachings, like Critical Race Theory. They stormed out as well before the board voted on their decision.
When the back-and-forth ended, the board voted to implement the tax hike with every present board member voting “aye” except for Randall Stapleton from Division 4.
Prior to the request to raise the tax, Burchett broke down how money is divided and spent in school districts, explaining that money is organized into “pots” from which to spend.
These pots are divided into various categories including the general fund — which makes up the largest percentage of funds, houses money used for transportation and instructional costs.
Burchett informed the crowd (an above-average turnout for a school board meeting) that other “pots” are used for construction funds, Title 1, Family Resource Centers, special education, athletic facilities and so forth.
Burchett broke down each pot and elaborated by telling folks that each allotment can only be spent on projects that fit under its description — meaning you can’t take away from one pot of funds and add it to another.
For example, if a pot is set up for construction, the school can’t take funds from it and add it to the pot designated for activity money.
According to Burchett, some of the funds the school provides includes food services, daycare money, Kindercamps, preschools, construction funds, etc.
The state of Kentucky also sets aside a big pot of money allotted toward attendance. Burchett said that $4,100 is provided from the state for each kid in attendance.
During the last three years, though, the state and federal government have provided school systems with “stimulus” funds to help schools through the pandemic.
Burchett said this “COVID money” was provided to help kids who found themselves falling behind in virtual classrooms “catch up.”
Burchett told of programs that have been implemented with the help of these stimulus funds that include new technology, PPE equipment, reading recovery teachers, incentives and bus drivers.
The school’s financial advisor said that because of the COVID stimulus, the schools have been able to afford designated employees for health-related issues in schools, like administering medication and providing first-aid care where before it fell on the school’s receptionists’ shoulders.
“I want a qualified individual to administer medication to a diabetic child and not a receptionist who’s busy with the phone ringing off the hook,” Burchett pitched.
All of that seems like great news, but here’s the catch, according to Burchett: The COVID money is dwindling away and the school can’t foot the bill for the newly implemented resources.
Burchett proceeded with cost breakdown.
Reading and math intervention was put into action to provide extra one-on-one help to students who were struggling in these subjects outside of the classroom. The cost for one year is $300,000.
The health service providers previously mentioned? As much as $170,000.
Burchett raved about the new summer programs that have provided a safe and educational environment for children but the cost for that is as much as $20,000-50,000.
Updated textbooks ran the school $291,000.
Chromebooks and instructional software that are vital in state-of-the-art education cost $700,000 combined.
That’s not all for the projects Boyd County wants to invest in. Going forward the school system has plans to replace baseball stadium lights that, according to board members, have become a safety hazard.
The high school requires a new hot water heater system. Catlettsburg Elementary needs gutter repairs, window replacements and HVAC work.
According to Burchett, the central office is requesting a backup generator.
Buses need replacing, and the district is working to add air conditioning to every new bus.
Burchett claims these are just a few of the items the school needs.
With extra funding from taxpayers, Burchett believes the district can bridge the gap between the money the district requires in the future and the money they’ll be missing when COVID funds stop coming in.
Burchett made sure to note that funding received from the state thus far has been based on the number of enrolled students.
Between 2019-20 and 2021-22, the district had lost 100-200 kids. However, Burchett said the district could recover these numbers in 2022-23.
“If we drop 100 students, that’s $420,000 gone. If we lose 200, that’s $840,000,” Burchett said.
The board believes that by raising property taxes, a safety net will be provided, similar to a savings account.