ASHLAND The Ashland Police Department have located a 2-month-old baby after enlisting the help of the public on Tuesday.
According to a social media post uploaded Tuesday morning, the child, Mylee, went missing from the 2200 block of Winchester Avenue around 11:15 Monday night.
Mylee has been located and is safe, according to APD. Kayla Simpson, 27, is in custody on warrants obtained in this case. The Ashland Police Department would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in a safe outcome.