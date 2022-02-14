Gower

ASHLAND Authorities have captured the suspect involved in a Sunday afternoon stabbing, according to the Ashland Police Department.
Paul D. Gower III, 20, of Ashland, is accused of stabbing a cab driver in the parking lot of Bruce Apartments around 3 p.m., according to APD.
The driver picked up Gower, drove him to the apartments and stabbed multiple times in the head, APD said. Cash was stolen as well, according to police.
The victim was flown to the hospital and is in critical care — he was listed as stable, according to APD.
Gower was wanted on a warrant for attempted murder and first-degree armed robbery. Before being caught, he was considered armed and dangerous. He's no longer on the loose.
At the time of the incident, court records show Gower was on a pretrial diversion agreement for an August 2021 burglary.
In early August, he was apprehended by APD following a break-in on the 2500 block of Hilton Avenue, according to court records. Police reported at the time he appeared to be high on some kind of drug.
Later that month, he was indicted on one count of second-degree burglary and one count of public intoxication. On Jan. 28, he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree burglary and public intoxication, and was given three years in prison suspended in lieu of a pretrial diversion agreement.
Under the terms of the agreement, he would have to complete a department of corrections substance abuse program.
Court dockets in Boyd County also show Gower has quite a few misdemeanor cases as well since 2019.
 
