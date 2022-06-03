Ashland Blazer High School’s administration has self-reported a potential violation of KHSAA Bylaw 16, the school announced on Friday.
Ashland made the decision based on communication between boys basketball coach Jason Mays and a parent of a non-enrolled eighth-grade student, according to a school press release. The exchange took place over the phone, confirmed Ashland’s principal.
“The student did not enroll in our school, but we felt that a report of the incident to the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) was necessary and appropriate,” Ashland Principal Jamie Campbell said in the release. “The matter has also been addressed internally with the coach. Although specific disciplinary action cannot be discussed, measures have been put in place to prevent future potential violations of KHSAA rules. Our district values its positive relationship with the KHSAA and is committed to ensuring that all coaches and staff abide by all KHSAA bylaws.”
KHSAA Bylaw 16 states the following (in part): “A pupil (domestic or foreign) at any grade level shall not be recruited to a member school of the KHSAA to participate in athletics. Recruiting is defined as an act, on behalf of, or for the benefit of, a school, including impermissible contact, which attempts to influence a student to transfer to a member school to participate in athletics, including the offer of improper benefits not available to all members of the student body.”
Campbell said a third party sent a copy of the audio to the school after “a lot of rumors were going around about it,” he said. He did not specify from where it came.
As of Friday evening, Campbell said the school had not received correspondence from the KHSAA, and he wasn’t sure how quickly Ashland would hear back.
“I did in-house discipline, and I reported that to the KHSAA,” Campbell said. “They’re aware of what we did, discipline-wise. I don’t want to release that to the public because it’s a personnel issue. They are aware of the steps we have taken.”
Mays declined comment and referred a question on the extent and nature of the cited disciplinary action to Campbell. Campbell again declined comment.
Mays has been Ashland’s coach since 2018. In four seasons, the Tomcats have tallied 99 wins, 28 losses, four 16th Region titles and three Sweet Sixteen appearances (in three tries; COVID-19 canceled the state tournament in 2020). The Tomcats were undefeated (33-0) in 2019-20 before the pandemic wiped out the Big Dance at Rupp Arena.
When asked if Mays is still the Tomcats’ sideline director, Campbell didn’t hesitate.
“100%, he is still the Ashland boys basketball coach, and there is no reason to believe that he is not going to be (come 2022-23),” Campbell said.
Upon hearing the audio, Campbell said the biggest problem was impermissible contact.
“For me, that was the issue,” he said.
Ashland will accept any penalty the KHSAA deems fit, Campbell said.
“If they tell us we need to do something else, we’ll do what they tell us to do,” he said.
(606) 326-2664 |