King’s Daughters announced a collaboration with Three Rivers Medical Center and Kentucky Department for Public Health to provide COVID vaccine clinics to residents living in Lawrence, Carter and the adjacent counties in Kentucky. The clinics will be by appointment only and focus on providing vaccine to Kentuckians age 70 and older who live in these areas.
Lawrence County
The Lawrence County first-dose vaccine clinics will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 and 19, at the Lawrence County Community Center, 205 Bulldog Lane, Louisa. Second doses, which will be administered 28 days later, will be given at the same location. Eligible people who wish to receive the first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 12 or 19 may request an appointment through the LCHD Facebook page (Lawrence County Health Department; preferred) or by calling (606) 638-4389.
Carter County
The Carter County first dose vaccine clinics will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 and 20, at King’s Daughters Family Care Grayson, 100 Bellefonte Drive. Second doses, which will be administered 28 days later, will be given at the same location. Eligible people who wish to receive the first dose of the vaccine on Feb. 13 or 20 may schedule an appointment by contacting the Carter County Health Department at (606) 474-5109.
While the vaccine rollout continues, continue to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, avoid crowds, stay home as much as possible and wash your hands frequently, reminded KDMC in its release. These simple measures will go a long way toward keeping our communities healthy, it said.