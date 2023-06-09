CATLETTSBURG A 20-year-old charged with murder will face a jury on Nov 13.
Payton Sparks, of Catlettsburg, was indicted in March 2022 on several charges, including two counts of murder, following a crash on State Route 168 which claimed the lives of Opal Wilkes, 57, and Rigoberto Madrigal, 55.
Sparks is accused of driving under the influence, with the crash occurring when he attempted to pass a car in a no passing zone, causing him to hit the couple head on.
The case was originally set for mediation earlier this year, but with no sign of a resolution, the case was set for jury trial.
According to previous reports, Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley referred The Daily Independent to the state’s murder statute, which states the operation of a motor vehicle under circumstances that could cause the death of another person constitute for a murder charge versus manslaughter or reckless homicide.