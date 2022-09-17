HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art’s seventh annual Fine Art Auction will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 online and in-person.
An auction preview will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The museum partners with Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers of Columbus, Ohio, for the event. The works included in the sale were consigned by members and supporters of the museum and will be available for viewing on the Invaluable website before the auction.
A buyer’s premium of 15 percent will be added to all successful bids executed in-house, and a buyer’s premium of 25 percent will be added to all successful bids made on the Invaluable website.
A significant amount of proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the Huntington Museum of Art. For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.