If you fancy culinary stardom, there are several upcoming recipe contests that might get you a start on your dream.
- The 2022 Cake Star International Online Cake Competition pays up to $5,000 in cash prizes. The cakes of past winners were works of art. Deadline is July 31. For more information, visit callingallcontestants.com.
- This year’s Ohio Eggfest Cooking Competition focuses on teams, giving each one a Big Green Egg charcoal grill to cook on. Deadline is July 30. For more information, call (614) 261-0824.
- The National Banana Pudding Festival and Cookoff’s deadline is Aug. 5. Based in Centerville, Tenn., the cookoff will be Oct. 1, and first prize is $2,000. For more information, email cookoff@bananapuddingfest.org.
SUMMER CHICKEN AND PEPPER STEW
from foodandwine.com
1 (3-pound) whole chicken, cut into 10 pieces (2 drumsticks, 2 wings, 2 thighs, and 4 breast quarters)
1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1 teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
3 large red, orange, or yellow bell peppers, thinly sliced lengthwise (about 4 cups)
2 medium-size yellow onions, thinly sliced (about 6 1/2 cups)
4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced (about 2 tablespoons)
1 tablespoon salt-free Italian herb seasoning (such as McCormick Organic)
1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes
Fresh basil and oregano, for garnish
Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Working in batches, sear chicken, turning occasionally to brown and crisp skin evenly, about 8 minutes per batch. Transfer chicken to a plate.
Add remaining 3 tablespoons oil to chicken drippings in pan over medium-high. Add bell peppers and onions, turning and folding using tongs to coat in fat as they begin to wilt, scraping bottom of pan to loosen and incorporate browned bits. Continue folding until vegetables have reduced in volume by half, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and Italian seasoning, and stir to combine. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables have softened and are beginning to caramelize but still hold their shape, about 25 minutes.
Crush tomatoes by hand, and add to pan with juices from can. Fold to combine with vegetables. Bring to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Season to taste with salt. Add chicken pieces to sauce, nestling them into a snug single layer. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of several pieces of chicken registers 155 degrees F, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove pan from heat, and let stew rest, covered, at least 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with basil and oregano.
SPICY SHRIMP LETTUCE WRAPS
from goodhousekeeping.com
2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
11/2 to 2 Tbsp gochujang (Korean hot pepper paste)
1 tbsp. olive oil
2 tsp. honey
1 clove garlic, grated
2 tsp. grated fresh ginger
11/2 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 head Boston lettuce, leaves separated
2 Persian cucumbers, sliced
1 bunch small radishes, sliced
Mint and basil, for serving
Heat oven to 425 degrees F. In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, gochujang, oil and honey, then stir in garlic and ginger. Add shrimp and toss to coat.
Arrange in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until just opaque throughout, 10 to 15 minutes.
Serve shrimp in lettuce and top with cucumbers, radishes, mint and basil.
PORK, PINEAPPLE AND ONION SKEWERS
from goodhousekeeping.com
1 lb. pork loin, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1/2 small pineapple (about 1 lb.), trimmed, cored, and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 2 cups)
1 small red onion, cut into 6 wedges, each halved crosswise
8 oz. baby peppers (mixed colors), cut into 1-inch pieces
2 tbsp. olive oil
Kosher salt and pepper
Garlic-Ginger Teriyaki Sauce, for basting
In large bowl, toss pork, pineapple, onion, and peppers with oil and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Thread pork and vegetables onto skewers. Grill, turning occasionally, until pork is cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes total, basting with teriyaki sauce.
VEGETARIAN: STICKY TOFU BOWL
from goodhousekeeping.com
1 c. rice
12 oz. extra-firm silken tofu
4 tbsp. oil, divided
1 tsp. Chinese five-spice powder
Kosher salt
1 small English cucumber (thinly sliced)
11/2 tbsp. rice vinegar
8 oz. shiitake mushrooms (stemmed and cut into 1/4-inch pieces)
1/4 c. reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tbsp. dark brown sugar
2 tsp. chili garlic sauce
Sliced scallions, sesame seeds, and cilantro, for serving
Heat oven to 450 degrees F. Cook rice per package directions.
Gently pat tofu dry with paper towels. On rimmed baking sheet, break into small pieces. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons oil, then season with five-spice powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt; gently toss to combine. Arrange in even layer; roast 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in bowl, toss cucumber with vinegar and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside.
In medium bowl, toss mushrooms with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt, scatter over tofu, then gently mix to combine. Continue roasting until golden brown and crisp, 8 to 10 minutes more.
In same bowl, whisk together soy sauce, sugar, and chili garlic sauce. Pour over tofu mixture and roast 2 minutes.
Serve tofu and mushrooms over rice along with cucumber, scallions, sesame seeds, and cilantro.
PASTA WITH NO-COOK TOMATO SAUCE
from goodhousekeeping.com
12 oz. linguine
1/4 c. olive oil
1 clove garlic, finely grated
Kosher salt and pepper
1/2 c. pitted Castelvetrano olives, smashed and roughly chopped
1 tbsp. capers, drained and roughly chopped
1 c. grape tomatoes, halved (or sliced into thirds if large)
2 large beefsteak tomatoes (about 11/2 lbs total), stems removed
1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for sprinkling
1/4 c. flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
Cook pasta per package directions, reserving 1/2 cup pasta cooking water before draining.
In a large bowl, combine oil, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add olives, capers and grape tomatoes and toss to combine.
Cut 1/4 inch off top of each beefsteak tomato and discard. Finely grate cut sides of tomatoes into the bowl until skin is reached; discard skin.
Add pasta to tomato mixture, sprinkle with Parmesan and toss to coat, adding some reserved pasta water as necessary to make a creamy sauce. Toss with parsley and sprinkle with Parmesan if desired.
GARLIC BUTTER SALMON
from goodhousekeeping.com
1 tsp. orange zest plus 1/2 cup juice
1 tsp. low-sodium soy sauce
Kosher salt and pepper
1 c. long-grain white rice
2 tbsp. lemon juice
2 tbsp. honey
2 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
1 tbsp. paprika
2 cloves garlic, pressed
Kosher salt and pepper
1 1/4 lb. salmon fillet
1/4 c. flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Heat oven to 400 degrees F. In a small pot, combine orange zest and juice, soy sauce, 11/2 cups water and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Stir in rice and return to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, until all the water is absorbed and rice is tender, 20 to 24 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, honey, butter, paprika, garlic and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Place salmon, skin side down, on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle the lemon butter mixture over top and sprinkle with half the parsley. Roast until salmon is just opaque throughout, 12 to 18 minutes.
Fluff the rice with a fork and serve with salmon. Sprinkle with remaining parsley.