Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week Kentucky hospitals will receive $800 million to $1 billion more annually to help advance the quality of care, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services received approval earlier this month from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on a new directed payment initiative that increases inpatient Medicaid payments for Kentucky hospitals, according to the release.
Payments could begin in March, pending Kentucky General Assembly legislative approval and federal approval.
St Claire HealthCare in Morehead is pleased with the announcement, according to its leader.
“St. Claire HealthCare is extremely grateful to Gov. Beshear and his administration for supporting hospitals and those they serve throughout the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky. I sincerely appreciate the courageous leadership and advocacy of our state leadership for assisting us with this initiative,” said Donald H. Lloyd II, St. Claire’s President/CEO.
The federal funds would provide a stable base for medical facilities that will extend beyond the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor’s office.
“Our hospitals and medical professionals are the pillars holding up our communities during this unprecedented time,” Beshear said. “Our hospitals need additional support to ensure they can continue to meet the needs of Kentuckians …”
Hospitals must abide by higher quality standards that will be developed in collaboration with CHFS and the Kentucky Hospital Association in order to receive the funds, according to the press release.
More than 1.6 million Kentuckians are currently enrolled in Medicaid. There are 112 hospitals in Kentucky, excluding university-affiliated and state mental hospitals, according to the release.