ASHLAND Bright-colored chairs, tulip-bottomed stools and cone-shaped furniture legs are just some of the features that have transformed a once-vacant second floor of a downtown Ashland building into a 1960s-themed shared-office-space environment.
Although he was concerned it may be construed as a weird idea, Paul Castle had a vision — and he followed it to fruition. It’s called The 2nd Floor: A Business Club.
The downtown developer and owner of Crescent Moon Properties converted the open floor into a “Mad Men”-inspired setting. Seven office spaces — six of which are already occupied — each offer windowed views of the city at the intersection of 16th Street and Winchester Avenue. Plenty of chrome is visible as a pool table, six-stool bar, eight-seat conference table and three-sofa “conversation pit,” as Castle termed it, greet the eye.
A set of nine lockers are accessible to renters.
Castle opened the door to one, which contained some bottles of choice bourbon.
“The idea is if you do rent that space, you get your own private liquor locker,” Castle said. “That’s an impressive thing for clients. You can have clients over, sit them at this cool bar, and pour them a drink or whatever. ... I don’t know how long COVID will last — the effects of it and changing people’s habits — but I know, for a while, people aren’t going to want to go take clients out to get a beer any time soon.”
The bar, which consists of a pair of adjoined old doors, sits in front of two walls comprised partially of old doors painted in vibrant hues.
The main walls are shades of green and blue (Ashland colors) that gives it a 1960s look. Pieces of art, including local work by art teacher Mike Spears, adorn the walls.
“Somebody might look at this and think, oh gosh, that’s old; it looks like it’s from the ’60s,” Castle said. “But me, I’m like, yeah, that’s what I want. But nobody’s said that yet. They seem to love it.”
Castle has owned the building for four years. Infusion Solutions operates on the first floor.
“I don’t know if I had one particular epiphany about this, but I like mid-century-modern furniture; I like that style,” he said. “It was kind of a gamble; it took a bit of a leap of faith to do this. I’m glad enough people embrace my weirdness. ... It has a nostalgic, old-school feel to it.”
The 51-year-old is no stranger to reimagining downtown buildings. He’s been doing just that in Ashland for two decades. A few businesses, such as The Mill Cafe & Bakery and Whit’s Frozen Custard, and about 10 loft apartments are under Crescent Moon.
Castle, who was recently appointed to the city’s planning commission, said he has a passion for helping revitalize downtown Ashland. The Johnson County native always viewed Ashland as “the big city.” As a University of Kentucky student visiting friends of friends in Chicago, he was inspired by Wrigleyville, the area surrounding Wrigley Field. He has an attitude of why-not-Ashland when it comes to creating a three- or four-block radius that could potentially replicate it.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t live on a farm in the middle of nowhere,” Castle said. “If you want to live in a house in a subdivision with a picket fence, that’s fine. Those are nice. But this was a whole lifestyle of living I hadn’t seen before, and I kinda stored that away. When I got older, I got the idea I was going to try that. I know Ashland’s not downtown Chicago, but I live in a loft right above The Mill, and I’m within walking distance to three parks (Broadway Square, Port of Ashland, Central Park) and at least five or six restaurants, 10 if you count fast food.
“It’s the best of both worlds,” he added. “It’s like living in downtown Chicago or New York with none of the bad (traffic, crime).”
Several different businesses are represented among the shared-office renters of The 2nd Floor. Reach Castle at (606) 571-0797 or castle2974203@icloud.com.