ASHLAND Time changes everything, and buildings are no exception. This is especially true of buildings that house businesses, as the business evolves or changes hands over time.
Questions of style or the desire for a business to reinvent its own identity can necessitate radical alterations to a structure. Sometimes these alterations involve moving, adding or removing walls and doorways, and at other times the alterations are more of a cosmetic nature.
Local businessman Paul Castle, owner of Crescent Moon Properties, discovered this recently with one of the buildings he was renovating with the intent to lease in downtown Ashland.
“We purchased this building several years ago,” Castle said. “And when we bought it, the building just had a flat tin facade like some of the other buildings on the block.”
During the renovation process, Castle said he and his property manager were working on the roof when the manager noticed that one of those pieces of tin making up the facade had pulled loose.
“When we pulled that piece of tin back,” Castle said, “we discovered all of the decorative stonework behind it.”
This piqued Castle’s interest, and he began doing research on the building’s history. He found old pictures of the building from a time before its front had been covered in tin and paint.
“We started thinking about this, and were pretty sure that the stonework had simply been covered, rather than removed entirely and replaced with metal. So, we hired a company to come in and take all the tin off,” Castle said. What was revealed was stonework that was more or less intact, with what had obviously been window openings having been filled with cinder blocks. Currently, Castle is in the process of refurbishing and repainting the original building facade.
Castle said his research revealed quite a bit about Ashland history.
“Around 1900 or 1910, this was The Grand Theatre,” Castle said. “It was one of maybe five or six theaters in town. And at that time, the movies in question were silent movies. We’re talking about some of the first movies shown in the country.”
By the 1940s or ’50s, Castle said, its name changed to the Alfon Theatre. By the 1960s or ’70s, it was converted into a retail space.
Ashland City Commissioner Marty Gute, whose father operated a business in downtown Ashland for decades, said though the Alfon Theatre was before his time, he does remember some of the retail spaces.
“It has housed a lot of local businesses,” Gute said. “The dollar store was there, then the Dollar General. Rite-Aid was there for a while, and a consignment shop was there. More recently there was a guitar shop in the building, but it has been home to several businesses over the years. But back before I was born, it was the Alfon Theatre.”
“It was one of the main three theatres, along with the Capital and the Paramount,” Gute said. “And at the time the Alfon was the most popular.”
Gute said that in old pictures he had seen, many supplied by the genealogy department at the Boyd County Library or from the late Dr. Gevedon, the streets all around the theatre were packed with “elbow to elbow” foot traffic.
“First Fridays and the crowds there give you some idea of what Ashland was like every Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening,” Gute said. “And the Alfon Theatre was a big part of the reason for those crowds,”
Castle has one such picture framed inside of what was once the Alfon Theatre. At the time the photograph was taken, it seemed that Ashland was the place to be.
“I think this is a win for everyone,” Castle said. “As the building owner, I am spending some money, but the end result is going to help beautify the city. And it will help me to attract renters because now it is more noticeable and appealing.”
Castle said the process isn’t all profit-driven, because there is definite value for everyone in improving and revitalizing Ashland’s overall profile.
“I live downtown,” Castle said. “And I would like to see the entire downtown beautified and renovated.”
Part of the stonework includes stone lion’s heads popular at the time, but one of the heads went missing when the tin was all cleared away, Castle said.
“When we uncovered the tin, we noticed that part of the top decorative stone had been chipped away, and one of those lion’s heads was missing,” he said.
The lion’s head had obviously been chiseled out and removed, and Castle said he thought that perhaps it had been taken as a souvenir by someone all those years ago and now resided in someone’s basement or garage. He said that he knew it was a long shot, but Castle decided to take a picture of the remaining lion’s head and post it to Facebook, simply to see if he could get a response.
“Within a week someone had texted me and told me that they knew exactly where that lion’s head was,” Castle said. “... I was able to buy it for a reasonable price and put it back where it belonged.”
The building has an upper story and a basement level, complete with ramps where movie canisters could be loaded and unloaded from the rear in what Castle refers to as Art Alley, an area where city beautification is taking place. Castle had signed a tentative lease with tattoo artists from Boyd County who intended to open a tattoo shop and art gallery in the historic space.
Castle said he thought the art gallery aspect of that business would have perfectly complimented Art Alley and other city beautification projects, but that business was prevented from opening due to a conflict with a city ordinance.
Tattoo parlors are considered and adult use service, and the ordinance in question prevents such businesses from being opened with 500 feet of a church. In spite of his disappointment, Castle is proceeding with renovations. He said the goal is to provide an attractive and usable business space. He hopes to attract a business that will appreciate the unique history of the building.