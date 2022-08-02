The University of Kentucky is offering aid to flood-stricken areas in eastern Kentucky.
According to a news release, Dr. Eli Capilouto, president of the university, released a statement on Monday listing ways the college is lending aid to those affected by last week’s devastation.
According to the statement, The Office for Student Success contacted more than 1,100 students who may have been impacted. Affected students were connected to counseling services, housing and other resources.
Capilouto wrote the university’s extension office, human resources and risk management are also offering aid to university employees in the impacted areas.
UK HealthCare is collaborating with health officials throughout the region to help with patient needs as well, per the statement.
Any student or faculty needing aid can contact the UK Center for Support and Intervention at (859) 257-3755 or crisisresponse@uky.edu.
General questions can be directed to UK Health Corps at (859) 218-SAFE.