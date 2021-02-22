BOSTON NanoAL, a subsidiary of Unity Aluminum, announced Monday a commercial license agreement with Mitsubishi to supply aluminum alloy powders in Asia.
The signed commercial agreement means NanoAL is expected to provide its Addalloy family of aluminum alloys to to the company — the various versions of the alloy have applications in motor sports, semi-conductors, aerospace and satellites.
In addition to the commercial agreement, a letter of intent was also signed for possible partnerships in aluminum casting and rolled sheets for automotive and other industrial capacities.
Takehito Nagashima, Mitsubishi general manager of new business development, said the alloys are “essential materials for the next generation to achieve decarbonization, electrification and a circular economy.”
NanoAL CEO Dr. Nhon Vo said the announcement “is an enormous signal of the market need for Addalloy powders.”
NanoAL was acquired by Unity — then called Braidy Industries — back in late 2018.