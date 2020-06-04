The City of Ironton is planning a Unity March for Monday at 6 p.m. Mayor Samuel Cramblit said that he, leaders of the black community, the police department and other community leaders wanted to bring the community together and memorialize those individuals who have been the victims of wrongdoing across the nation.
“We want to come together as a community and ensure that these tragedies can’t — won’t — happen here,” Cramblit said. “The goal is to unify the entire community, and the best way to do that is bring the community together and get to truly know each other.”
Cramblit said that he already sees community spirit regularly, and cited how diverse members come together to support Ironton football.
“It isn’t any certain religion or any certain race that supports Ironton football,” Cramblit said. “It is the whole Ironton community with all its diverse parts that come together as Ironton to support Ironton football. And we need to come together in the same way on everything to do what’s right. We need to show our kids and our young people that there is a better way.”
The Unity March is intended to memorialize the late George Floyd and Guy Thomas. Participants will meet at 3rd and Center streets by the Rotary Fountain to begin lining up for the march. The unified marchers will proceed down Center Street to the riverbank, where a memorial service will be held.
(606) 326-2653 |