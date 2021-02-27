Below is the entirety of the responses from Don Foster, Unity CEO, in regards to some inquiries about the mill project made this week by The Daily Independent.
The news staff decided to print the inquiry in its entirety, for you the reader, to evaluate. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Foster’s responses are italicized)
The Unity Aluminum rolling mill is a more valuable project today than when it started. Ford, General Motors, Daimler Trucks and others have made recent announcements that their aim is to move their platforms to electric and will utilize aluminum. Demand in the Food and Beverage industry continues to see growth as well.
Due to Federal and State SEC laws and regulations, Unity Aluminum cannot discuss the financing of the project at this time.
• In the January 2021 letter from CEO Don Foster to the Commonwealth Seed, he indicated there are some deals in the pipeline and asked for an 18-month extension with a possible financing round ending next month. Update on that:
Unity has requested an 18-month extension from CSC.
Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Unity team continues to work tirelessly to finance and build a state-of-the-art aluminum rolling mill near Ashland, Kentucky. The mill will play a vital role in the global aluminum industry supply chain, and we remain optimistic that we will get the job done. Commonwealth Seed Capital has remained an excellent partner, and we continue to work with them. We are confident that the Unity Aluminum mill will be a key part of the Eastern Kentucky economy for many years to come.
• In what way is the company communicating to investors about the status of this project, particularly small investors who might have more to lose if Unity is not successful?
Private investor communications as is standard practice.
• In June 2020, Mr. Foster put a projected opening date as May 2023. Is this 18-month extension a reflection of this or have new developments occurred?
This remains an estimate of the projected opening date.
• What, if anything, is being done for local investors who signed on during the 2018 fundraiser, specifically for the purchase and promise of Veloxint?
The Unity team continues to work tirelessly to finance and build a state of the art aluminum rolling mill near Ashland, Kentucky. The mill will play a vital role in the global aluminum industry supply chain, and we remain optimistic that we will get the job done
Unity Aluminum continues to focus on its NanoAl technologies which will directly impact the aluminum rolling mill in Ashland, KY. Recently, NanoAl signed a long-term commercial license agreement for advanced aluminum alloy products with Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan.
• Obviously this company is in start-up mode and is operating at a loss. What is the company doing to get out of this mode and move to the next phase?
The Unity team continues to work tirelessly to finance and build a state-of-the-art aluminum rolling mill near Ashland, Kentucky.
• Under this new branding and leadership, what specifically has been adjusted in order to yield results?
Unity has made significant progress in moving the mill project forward since early June when Unity resolved the litigation with the founding shareholder.
Key developments include:
Hiring Don Foster as acting Chief Executive Officer who brings his extensive experience in the metals industry to this project;
Verifying and modifying the engineering work for the mill, resulting in a ten percent capacity increase in the plant from 300,000 metric tons of finished product per year to 330,000 tons per year, and with additional cold mill engineering, we expect to increase total volume to 352,000 annual metric tons;
Hiring a new finance team with the requisite expertise to drive this project to conclusion — the new finance team and the new CEO have substantially revised the financial model for the project which was necessary to commence the renewed efforts to raise the required $2 billion in equity and debt financing;
After removing the former CEO, initiated a restructuring initiative to reduce Braidy Industries corporate overhead, divest non-core assets (Veloxint), cease all international M&A activity, and focus all efforts on building the mill in Ashland, KY.
Retaining an investment banking team to assist Unity in accessing the capital markets;
Conducting extensive site preparation work, including the moving of 510,000 cubic yards of soil, to allow for the completion of site analysis that is required before construction of the mill begins;
Rebranding the company as Unity Aluminum — creating a new brand is essential when relaunching a project that has undergone a substantial overhaul in many ways;
Welcomed a great new addition to the Unity Aluminum Board of Directors, Mr. Barry Schneider, who is currently the SVP of Flat-Rolling Operations for Steel Dynamics, Inc. and has extensive knowledge of start-ups; and
Recently signed a long-term commercial license agreement for advanced aluminum alloy products with Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan.
• What is Unity actively doing to rectify perception and rebuild public support/morale in this project? What about investor morale?
As discussed in previous interviews with the Daily Independent, our team members are keeping their heads down and putting in the work. We are confident that the Unity Aluminum mill will be a key part of the Eastern Kentucky economy for many years to come. We reverified the engineering, we have retooled the finance team, we have hired an investment banker, we have started site preparation and we have rebranded the company. We are doing what we said we were going to do and remain optimistic that we will get the job done.