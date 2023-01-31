MINNETONKA, Minn. UnitedHealth Group has committed $10 million as a lead investor in the first round of the Invest Appalachia (IA) Fund, a regional initiative launched to accelerate funding in community development across Appalachian counties in Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, according to a press release.
The IA Fund specifically targets community health, including affordable housing, clean energy, community revitalization and food and agriculture.
UnitedHealth Group’s investment will focus on creating affordable housing with wraparound services like health and social needs screenings, expanding access to health care in rural communities and strengthening efforts to reduce food insecurity in Appalachian communities.
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) are also lead investors in the fund, with additional commitments from Cassiopeia Foundation, Laughing Gull Foundation and Sugarbush Valley Impact Investments, stated the release. The IA Fund’s investment manager is LOCUS Impact Investing.
The people of the Appalachian region face ongoing inequity, including poverty rates more than 1 1/2 times the national average, according to the ARC. Substance use disorders are also disproportionally prevalent across Appalachian states, which brings related challenges in reliable transportation, housing, access to care, education and employment.