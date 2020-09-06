ASHLAND This year's United Way of Northeast Kentucky faces one of its toughest fundraising challenges as the 2020 campaign kicks off this week.
The agency started a COVID-19 Response Fund to provide flexible funds to non-profits helping those disproportionately affected by the virus.
"We definitely have a lot of challenges, not unlike everyone else, and we're sensitive to that," said Jerri Compton, executive director of United Way of Northeast Kentucky. The organization covers a five-county area where needs have increased and shifted, Compton said.
"The COVID-19 fund helped us short term, but (kick off) really helps us to make the impact we want to make in those critical areas that pertain to health, education and financial stability."
This year's campaign will begin on Wednesday, when from 9 to 11 a.m., a quartet from the Singing Kernels will accompany volunteers from United Way to various businesses in downtown Ashland to deliver a tune as well as informational material.
Bernard O'Nan, chairman for the 2020-2021 campaign, said it's a different approach.
"Normally, when we kick off a campaign, we have a breakfast and invite participating employers and hand out campaign material," O'Nan said. "With COVID-19, things have changed. We've worked diligently on Zoom calls to plan for the campaign and how to keep it active."
The singers will be masked and social distancing will be maintained, O'Nan said.
"You know the Beatles' song, 'With A Little Help From My Friends,' O'Nan said. "This year, it's going to take a little help from my friends and some help from a few others."
O'Nan said although no numerical goal has been set for the campaign, last year's total was about $700,000, and he said he would be pleased if the campaign could reach that level. To do so, however, he said the base of supporters needs to expand; COVID-19 has shuttered some businesses, laid off employees and caused many businesses and individuals to be strapped for cash. At the same time, there are more who are in need and seeking help from organizations United Way aids, including Ashland Community Kitchen, CAReS, Clean Start, Friends of the Children, Greenup County Meals of Wheels, Helping Hands of Greenup County, Hillcrest Bruce Mission, Salvation Army and many others.
"We have an exceptionally giving community and we have a lot of folks who if they could contribute and knew how to contribute, they would step up and become United Way givers," O'Nan said.
Compton said AK Steel's absence will make fundraising difficult, because the company was a generous giver.
O'Nan said another big contributor, Marathon Petroleum, has had to cancel some of its fundraisers because of COVID-19, but is working on safe ways to approach fundraising.
Although United Way allows donors to give directly to organizations they choose to support, Compton said most give so their money can be distributed throughout the network of agencies they serve, allowing United Way to pursue its mission to invest in empowerment, education and employment.
Despite the challenges, Compton said as United Way approaches this year's kick off, she's experiencing "an odd combination of nervousness and excitement."
"We know it's going to be different, but we have this great campaign committee working hard with us," Compton said. "With Bernard leading that charge, he's a community cheerleader if ever there was one. He has a great spirit and has always been a United Way supporter."
A quartet from the Singing Kernels and United Way of Northeast Kentucky volunteers will visit some downtown merchants from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday with a song and information about this year's campaign.