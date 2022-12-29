ASHLAND Following nearly a decade of service, current United Way of Northeast Kentucky (UWNEK) CEO Jerri Compton is stepping away due to health complications.
A press release went out on Wednesday announcing that Marshall Tyson would fill the vacancy.
“Marshall starts on Tuesday,” Compton said, “I’m very excited, sad to be having to head out but very excited.”
Compton spoke of Tyson, saying in the years that she had known him, “he has been a fantastic representative in the community throughout his career.”
Prior to taking his position Tuesday, the press release states that Tyson has spent over a decade working in the non-profit sector, leaving his marketing supervisor position at Pathways for UWNEK.
Upon graduating from Kentucky Christian University, Tyson gained a plethora of knowledge regarding fundraising and crisis management, making him a perfect fit for community outreach.
According to UWNEK’s mission statement, the volunteer based non-profit emphasizes on the development and empowerment of families by focusing on education, health and wellness.
Board President Sheila Fraley said in the press release, “Marshall’s experience will continue our work to strengthen families, nurture children and youth while promoting wellness that empowers neighborhoods and communities.”
The press release states that some of Tyson’s responsibilities will include overseeing staff under the direction of a volunteer-led board of directors, servicing Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Greenup and Lawrence County.
“I’m most looking forward to getting out here and continuing the work of the people who came before me,” Tyson said.
“I want to bridge the gaps and overcome obstacles and challenges together,” Tyson said, aiming to live united as one to serve as an example that could ripple across the globe.