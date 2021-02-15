The United Way of Northeast Kentucky’s executive director released a statement regarding temporary response services such as sheltering, sleeping locations, food and other items in the temporary 211 database.
If you know of services and would like to add them quickly, visit: https://www.uwnek.org/211-emergency-shelter-resources.
People can call 211 after 5 p.m. today (giving United Way time to add some extra resources and remember this database grows as services are found and added) to help find resources. This will help alleviate calls to 911 and other first responders for non-emergency needs, according to Jerri Compton. Call specialists are trained to redirect if the need is emergency
Compton said some of the best resources so far have been churches and temporary sites set up by local organizations or government. Compton said United Way needs any and all of these “so we can help address needs of our local citizens, collectively.”
If anyone is interested in volunteering, gathering supplies, etc. please contact Compton at (606) 325-1810 or (606) 923-3396.
“We already know of many services and needs those services have,” Compton said. “If you are helping with a service and have specific needs, please feel free to let me know of those as well.”