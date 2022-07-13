ASHLAND This year’s United Way of Northeast Kentucky began its 85th annual fundraising campaign Tuesday with the distribution of fundraising material to those representing businesses who are United Way supporters.
There is no shortage of business supporting the organization.
“If you’re a larger established business in our community, you’re a United Way supporter and you have been for years,” said Jerri Compton, CEO of United Way of Northeast Kentucky. “The United Way has been here a long time and was established by the names on the street signs and the buildings in town. Those are the people who saw the need for Community Chest, which became United Way. Business leaders today still see that as important and necessary for the betterment of our community.”
The agency continues to face challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“When everyone was working in the office, there were incentives available, like you get to wear a T-shirt on Friday,” she said. “Now we have to think outside the box in terms of making campaign incentives.” She said volunteers are planning a brainstorming session on the subject.
While a fundraising goal hasn’t been set, Compton said she’d like to raise $500,000.
“We are still in recovery mode from COVID,” she said. “It’s been a very difficult time and we’ve seen a lot of businesses that have reduced the number of employees and many work from home. ... Last year we raised just a little more than $320,000, but we have more activities this year, so I feel excited about where we’re going.”
Compton said rather than fund agencies, the campaign funds programs.
“There are a lot of basic needs programs, but not as much funding for programs to help people up the ladder,” she said, noting that includes about 25 programs. Some of those programs are aimed at housing, education and supports to help people to independence. It’s called the three E’s: empowerment, education and employability.
“Many of these organizations can’t get funding to hire people to support these programs or hire the people who are going to make these changes happen,” Compton said. “We’re happy our donors trust us to be able to work in our community and make those types of funding decisions.”