ASHLAND The United Way of North East Kentucky, in partnership with the city of Ashland, will be installing a learning trail at the Carol Jackson Unity Center today.
The trail, set for a grand opening on May 22, will help parents get their children prepared before entering kindergarten, according to United Way of North East Kentucky executive director Jerri Compton.
At Thursday’s city commission meeting, Compton told the commission the trail is part of push to help get children in the area up to snuff prior to entering kindergarten.
According to Kids Count Data, which assesses living conditions of children throughout the country, about 50% of children in the Kentucky Commonwealth enter kindergarten with the necessary “adaptive, cognitive, motor, communication and social-emotional skills.”
Breaking that measurement down by school district, Ashland Independent Schools had preparedness in 2019-20 school at 45.5%, up 5% from the year prior. Boyd County reported kindergarten readiness at 53.9% that same year. Ashland and Boyd show the number fluctuating throughout the last seven years, with the highest and lowest in Ashland being 47.8% and 39.1%. Boyd showed a more drastic swing, with 56.1% readiness in the 2016-17 school year and 41.4% readiness in the 2013-14 school year.
The highest rate of readiness in Kentucky for the 2019-20 school year was in the Anchorage Independent School District in Jefferson County, with a whopping 97.1% of incoming kindergarteners showing readiness and the lowest was in Lee County, with 23.3% showing readiness.
In an effort help close the gap, the United Way of North East Kentucky launched the Born to Learn program at Crabbe Elementary, to give parents in the Ashland School District the tools to help prepare their children for that critical first year of school.
“They need to come in and know their colors, basic numbers, letters and things like that,” Compton said. “The first and second year of school is so important for a student to have a successful learning career.”
The program was eventually opened up to parents of pre-K children in Boyd County as well, having to move online last year due to COVID-19.
The Learning Trail is part of that program, according to Compton.
“It gets them out there to look, listen, touch and learn,” Compton told the commission. “These type of trails are taking off — there are already eight in Bowling Green and one in Charleston.”
The trail will consist of 10 signs in the small park adjacent to the Unity Center, which parents and their children can stop at and perform activities, such as picking up a leaf and feeling it or listening to the coo of a bird.
Compton said the trail is based on “evidence-based strategies” that have been proven successful in getting pre-K children ready for school.
Mayor Matthew B. Perkins said when Compton approached the city with the proposal, he was “so excited.”
“I think Carol Jackson would be looking down on us with a big smile, because this is the type of thing she would love to see,” Perkins said.
