The Partnership to End Addiction announced an innovative, personalized text messaging program designed to help curb opioid misses was announced earlier this week in Kentucky and four other states, according to a news release.
Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education, Inc.), with support from Walmart, has been selected to coordinate this pilot program across the commonwealth.
UNITE, a non-profit organization based in southeastern Kentucky, is a collaborative model striving to prevent substance misuse and facilitate recovery, according to the release.
“Prevention is the most effective tool to avoid problems resulting from opioid misuse,” said Nancy Hale, President and CEO of Operation UNITE. “UNITE is pleased to take the lead for this project in Kentucky.”
The program is called RxAware. Its purpose is to educate parents, caregivers and individuals on opioid medication safety and non-addictive pain relievers.
After texting RXAWARE TO 55753, participants will answer a short series of questions about pain management needs for themselves or their loved ones.
Personalized messages, vetted by health professionals, will follow the assessment.
RxAware is being launched in Kentucky, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
A kickoff event is planned for early August.
The RxAware campaign has many goals, including increasing awareness of free services provided by the KY HELP Statewide Call Center (1-833-8KY-HELP).
Screening and referral specialists area available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The program is another way to help curb the opioid epidemic.
The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet released a report in June that showed 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021 (14.5% more than 2020).
Visit operationunite.org or drugfree.org for more information.