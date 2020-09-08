Monday marked 53 years of the Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade and festivities. Normally residents would have been lining the streets and browsing through vendor goods while listening to live music and eating fair-style food.
The Labor Day celebration had become an annual event, and the City of Catlettsburg went all out — and beyond — every year. But this year the COVID-19 pandemic forced social distancing rules across the entire nation, so the shoulder-to-shoulder pedestrian traffic was something that couldn’t be allowed.
But Catlettsburg decided that the tradition of the parade couldn’t be entirely eliminated, though safety measures like the mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing were in effect. The result was something the city had never seen before; where the parade became the event.
“It started out sad because it was unusual for the city to not have our normal Labor Day festivities,” Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day said. “But local citizens organized a drive-by parade, because, after all, this made 53 years and it’s a tradition they wanted to keep going. And the night ended with a bang!” Day said the fireworks show was probably the best the Tri-State had ever seen.
“Our little town was filled with cars, families on their porches gathered to watch, and residents in South Point and West Virginia got a bird’s-eye view. The fireworks were let off at the boat dock behind the floodwall,” Day said.
“With COVID-19 making it difficult to do much, we thought we had to do something to lift the spirits of our town,” Day said. But, according to Day, a friend and resident of Catlettsburg said it best, saying the event was a success in spite of the absence of a lot of what event patrons were used to seeing.
“... THIS may have been the BEST Labor Day Celebration in years,” the friend posted. “Thank You to the City of Catlettsburg for making the most out of the least ... and making it the best!”