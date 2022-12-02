ASHLAND In a letter sent to the Service Employees International Union 1199, King's Daughters Medical Center CEO Kristie Whitlatch said the contract between the hospital and roughly 500 workers will no longer be in effect due to the University of Kentucky takeover.
Sherri McKinney, director of SEIU 1199 — which represents workers in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia — said the union is conducting meetings Friday and Saturday with its membership to discuss next steps and address any concerns.
"The hospital is required by law to do effects bargaining in regard to the current collective bargaining agreement and we have requested to do so. UK and KDMC could have made the decision to keep the current contract in place and chose to take away any voice the workers have," McKinney wrote via email.
McKinney also called on the public to email Whitlatch at Kristie@kdmc.kdhs.us and "demand that KDMC and UK Health Systems recognize the bargaining unit at KDMC and honor the current collective bargaining agreement."
The letter, dated Nov. 30, stated that "the University and its affiliated corporations have no duty to recognize, negotiate or bargain with unions, with other authorized bargaining agents or with individual employees."
According to an email obtained by The Daily Independent from Whitlatch to union members, that meant union dues would no longer be collected as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, the union reps would no longer be recognized, the union grievance process would no longer be in effect and union committees regarding health and safety, patient care and labor and management would be disbanded.
The SEIU press release states the union represented home health care aides, phlebotomists, EKG technicians, medical records personnel, clerks, food services, environmental services, maintenance and secretaries at the hospital.
According to the union, SEIU 1199 and the hospital had negotiated a 3% wage increase, more benefits and a $200 ratification bonus.
The union announced it has filed a National Labor Relations Board charge against KDMC for refusing to pay some employees the bonus.
In the internal email, Whitlatch claimed wage and benefits would not change in light of the ousting of the union. The press release indicates Joyce Gibson, Secretary Treasurer of the SEIU 1199 local, as stating that wasn't reassuring to workers.
"Our members fear that the future of quality care at King's Daughters Medical Center could be at risk with additional cuts to the workers benefits," Gibson said.
A University of Kentucky spokesman issued the following response:
“King’s Daughters officially became part of the University of Kentucky family on Dec. 1, 2022. As we notified SEIU this week, the University of Kentucky as a public entity will not recognize the Union with the completion of this historic transaction. More specifically, under Kentucky law, even if the majority of employees in a bargaining unit want SEIU to represent them for collective bargaining purposes, UK King’s Daughters is not authorized to enter into an agreement with SEIU for all of the employees in the unit. Further, it’s important to emphasize that, as has been the case throughout the UK and King’s Daughters partnership, going forward employees will see no change in their position or pay and will retain their KD date-of-hire and benefits. Indeed, the partnership already has been beneficial to King’s Daughters employees and the region, and we are excited about the prospect for more growth in the future."