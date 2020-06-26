FRANKFORT Those who seek help with their unemployment claims will have a physical location to visit from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
However, they must make an appointment first.
To make an appointment, a website has been established. It is:
https://secure.kentucky.gov/booking.web/Organization/Details/8
Officials, including Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Catlettsburg), will be at the site, which is ACTC Technology location on East Park Industrial Parkway.
About 90% of those who qualify for benefits have received unemployment checks; many more state workers are in the process of being trained to handle the remaining claims.