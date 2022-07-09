SOUTH SHORE Tiffanie Underwood was named the assistant principal at McKell Elementary.
She was named by the school's Site Based Decision Making Council to replace Heather Bond who was recently named to the principal role at Wurtland Elementary.
Underwood is a Greenup County High School alumnus from the class of 1997. She went on to obtain her Bachelor's in Elementary Education from the University of Kentucky and a Master's in Integrating Technology into the Classroom from Walden University.
The educator brings 17 years of teaching experience to the role, 15 of which were at MES. She also spent a year in the GC Virtual Learning Track. Underwood is a National Board Certified Teacher with a focus on Early and Middle Childhood Literacy.
"I am humbled and appreciative to be in this role this fall serving the school I call home and the people I love and call family," said Underwood.