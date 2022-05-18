PRINCESS Members of Boyd County government and property owners met on Saturday to discuss ongoing flood issues in the county.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the discussion should have taken place 20 years ago, but he was glad to be addressing the issues now. To that end the county retained the services of Laurel Matula, founder of ER Assist, a disaster recovery group. Matula and her colleague Jeremy Jackson shed light on potential causes and remedies.
When considering flooding, conventional wisdom would indicate it is caused by increased rainfall during a relatively short period of time and that water not being carried away quickly enough by creeks and stream.
Jackson, however, pointed out that what causes flooding in many areas is that the water drains off too quickly instead of slowly making its way to waterways over time.
“Since the early 1970s we have always developed the flood plain because that is the flattest part,” Jackson said. “And all of our historic engineering practices were to get water from Point A to Point B as fast as possible. But then we end up with a lot of water.
“This didn’t matter so much in the past because we didn’t have as many impervious surfaces,” Jackson said.
Land use continues and urban areas increase, he said, generating an ever-increasing number of driveways, parking lots and rooftops (and even yards) that channel water to streams faster. Rainfall hasn’t increased appreciably over a period of 50 years, he said, but peak floods are increasing due to more water reaching streams faster. Also, most commercial businesses install sediment retention ponds designed to collect water and discharge it over a 24-hour period. This results in all of the water being discharged at virtually the same time, adding to the peak flooding problem.
Impervious surfaces, retention ponds which discharge at near the same times, and even the common practice of straightening streams all add to the flood issues, and also erosion that can affect roadways and bridges, Jackson said. The typical cycle for rain, Jackson said, requires a two-week period for rain to enter streams, and the cycle is continuous with more rain being added as the “First” rain enters streams. But due to the issues discussed and more, flooding becomes nearly inevitable.
This changes the fundamental nature of the streams themselves as well. Jackson said most streams in the area used to be deeper and slower moving.
“I can take you to some streams now that are only a couple of inches deep that used to be more than a foot deep,” he said. “It stayed that way, and the fisheries were better. Now, since we get water so fast, it drops down to about 2 inches. To change this, we have to change the hydrologic cycle of Boyd County.”
Jackson said that this type of change can be difficult, because the goal is to have the hydrological cycle mimic what it was before the area was developed, and to do this without removing houses, businesses and roads.
“We have to figure out that balance, and we still have to live,” he said. “And ultimately we need to figure out a way to slow that water down before it reaches the streams. and we have to find a way to store that water temporarily, not hold it like in a lake, because the streams need that water. They just don’t need it all at once. We need that two-week cycle, and to get it we need land.”
Jackson said that ultimately one solution might be numerous small areas that farmers “donate” to conservation to build small retention ponds that are “timed” to release the water they hold at different intervals.
Such land would remain the property of the owners, but would be dedicated to conservation and couldn’t be used for other purposes. Other solutions could include rebuilding the banks of streams and other conservation efforts. But before any solution can be implemented, a study will have to be done on the entire watershed, which would include speaking with local farmers and other local residents and learning about their specific problems and issues to determine the best course of action.
Any Boyd County resident who feels they have been impacted by the flooding issues should feel free to contact Boyd County government at (606) 922-7742 to obtain information about the watershed and flooding issues.