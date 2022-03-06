ASHLAND In bright and beautiful costumes, the Kentucky Ballet Theatre of Lexington will join the Ashland Youth Ballet on March 12 for a presentation of "The Little Mermaid" at the Paramount Arts Center.
AYB Director Maria Whaley said dancers of the KBT will perform the principal roles and corps de ballet roles. Among the dancers will be KBT soloist Llonnis del Toro, who is no stranger to the area.
"Llonnis has been our Nutcracker prince for the past two years," Whaley said. "He's a magnificent dancer and a great inspiration to the young men in our program."
The two groups formed a partnership last season, Whaley said.
"I asked (KBT Artistic Director) Norbe Risco to teach some master classes and sought his help in securing male dancers for our 'Nutcracker,'" she said. "He agreed to coach our Sugar Plum, Ella Detherage, and Llonnis in the Pas de Deux danced by the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier."
Local dancers have many reasons to look forward to the show.
"The dancers are excited to step onto stage any time; however, the costuming and the staging of this ballet are colorful and quite elaborate," Whaley said. "The students are seagulls, pearls, starfish, jellyfish, stingrays, sea turtles, seahorses and octopi. So you can imagine the creativity that has gone into producing costumes that represent all of the sea creatures."
She said the Mermaids, danced by KBT dancers, won't be wearing traditional tutus, but will have turquoise bodices and loosely fitting harem pant built onto a flesh-colored leotard.
Students are enjoying dancing a familiar story.
"Most of the dancers have grown up watching the animated version which can be sometimes problematic," Whaley explained. "It's like reading a book and then seeing the movie, which can lead to disappointment when we have preconceived ideas about how someone should look or talk or act."
However, she said students are accustomed to bringing stories and characters to the stage.
"We prepare them by going over the roles and helping them understand that live performance has to make modifications because of the physical nature of the show and being situated in real time," she said. "One of the things we talk about are the essential elements and what we absolutely have to keep to stay true to the original story."
Whaley said AYB and the Lexington group might have more joint projects in the coming years.
"We (our board and dancers) love the idea of performing in non-traditional spaces," she said. "We love new opportunities for our dancers and community."
Kentucky Ballet Theatre and The Ashland Youth Ballet will present "The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. March 12 at the Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are available at the PAC box office at paramountartscenter.com or by calling (606) 324-0007.