LOUISA While last Thursday night didn’t bring a full moon to the Tri-State, police indicated there was one for a brief second in Louisa.
That's because a Louisa man was found high on meth, naked in the street, according to Louisa Police Chief Gregg Fugitt.
A criminal citation states the man was spotted in the 400 block of North Rice Street around 11:34 p.m. When police arrived, the suspect was inside an abandoned home, records show.
Meth and stimulants can make one a bit hot, which may explain why the suspect could bear the mid-30s to lower-40s temperatures that night in his birthday suit.
For the record, the suspect told officers he had gone out for only a second to retrieve some water to take a bath. He also told police his sister was letting him stay at the abandoned home.
William W. Chaffins, 32, of Louisa, was arrested and charged with first-degree indecent exposure and second-degree trespassing.
Chaffins appears to be held without bond, according to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center website.
