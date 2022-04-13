CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court Monday paved the way for two Tax Increment Districts — one for the Camp Landing Entertainment District and a proposed shopping center right off the Cannonsburg Exit (185) — by unanimous vote.
The Cannonsburg development has been a lighting rod of criticism from local residents, who have come out to two public meetings to express concerns that the development could cause more flooding in often-saturated southern Boyd County.
On first reading, the court passed the two ordinances creating the districts, which would see a $7 million TIF district at land formerly owned by Larry Addington next to Boyd County High School for the possible “mixed-used retail development” and a $10 million TIF at Camp Landing.
A TIF acts much like a rebate, in the sense that the developer of a property only gets the money by investing into it.
In the case of Camp Landing, a baseline will be established as far as property value and occupational taxes on the 92 acres (minus the county-owned portion and the Burger King). Whatever growth — either in terms of assessed property value or job creation — developer Jason Camp will receive a 80% of the difference between the baseline tax and the new assessments.
The property and occupational tax rebate only applies to the county and various districts that sign on — a school or fire district cannot participate in the agreement.
That deal would be in place for 30 years or until the $10 million is reached, whichever comes first. The monies will be used to rebate the development costs.
A similar deal will work at the Cannonsburg development, however it would only pertain to the occupational tax. That’s because the fiscal court passed a resolution for an Industrial Revenue Bond, an arrangement in which the developer will make a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) instead of paying a property tax.
Under the tax exemption, the county will hold the title to the land.
Prior to taking the votes, Commissioner Larry Brown questioned TIF guru and attorney Jim Parsons about whether the districts of the IRB will open the county up to debt or will affect the credit ratings for bonds.
As Parsons had before in other the public hearings, he assured the commissioner that the county would in no way be financially harmed by the ordinances.
Brown also asked Parsons if the ordinances could be tweaked to include language regarding the potential flooding issues by the developments — Parsons said the districts are financial incentives and any development in either district must still comply with rules set forth by the Kentucky Division of Water.
Kevin Bowling, a local small business owner and neighbor to the proposed Cannonsburg development, posed this question to the court: If his property is destroyed, who could he send the bill to?
He pointed out to Commissioner Randy Stapleton that he had a similar fight a few years ago — Stapleton acknowledged that he fought that fight, lost and has not seen the waters rise at his property.
Bowling also asked the court to consider if the developer will roll up their tools halfway through the construction process. He inquired as to whether any tenants have been signed onto the development.
Casey Bolton, a representative with Commonwealth Economics, said the developer (CJ May of the May Group) is still awaiting the economic incentives packages before getting into the nitty gritty of getting tenants on board — a few have been floated, but nothing is set in stone, according to Bolton.
Bowling asked the court to sit down with retail developer Steven Blair, who was involved in a 2009 plan to develop the same site. He said Blair — who at one point managed the KYOVA Mall — could provide the court insight into the project and the challenges facing the property.
Before taking his seat, Bowling also asked the court to bring all the flood management players — the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA and the state — together with the community to try to come up with ways to mitigate the flooding in southern Boyd.
“I’m not against economic development, but I’m fighting for my property,” he said.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said something like that needs to happen and pointed toward moves the fiscal court are taking to get more federal dollars to address the floods.
The second and final vote on the ordiances will be at the next meeting, scheduled for May 10.
