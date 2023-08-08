CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court indicated a preliminary intention to issue an Industrial Revenue Bond to Revolutionary Racing on Tuesday.
Jim Parsons, who serves as the county’s special counsel pertaining to economic development, informed the court the move was an initial step in the county issuing an Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB) to the company pending the completion and closing of the project.
Within the agreement, in exchange for the property title, Revolutionary Racing will be exempt from paying property taxes, but will instead enter a “Payment in Lieu of Taxes Agreement” (PILOT) that can replace any taxes lost within the county at a lower rate.
An IRB can be issued by local governments in Kentucky to finance industrial buildings — however, the issuer (in this instance, Boyd County) isn’t required or obligated to pay back any debt or cost. That responsibility, according to Parsons, is solely Revolutionary Racing’s.
“It’s not considered your debt. When your auditor puts together your financial statement, they’ll want to know have you issued conduit debt for any organization — it’ll be listed then, but it’s not your debt at all,” Parsons said.
“IRBs are not the debt of the county,” Parsons emphasized. “The county is the issuer of these bonds.”
The intent behind the IRB is to provide a property tax incentive to the company to complete the “acquisition, construction, equipping and installation of the state-of-the-art, live and historical racing facility along with related amenities.”
Parsons added when the two parties are ready to move forward with the issuance of the bonds, they’ll close on the documents — which is months in advance.
Parsons reiterated that this is only an initial step in the process.
“It’s one of the small tools we have in our arsenal for economic development,” Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said.
Commissioner David Salisbury said IRBs have been historically used in Boyd County to promote economic development — dating back to the 1970s, when Salisbury said it was utilized for Armco.
Salisbury added an IRB was utilized to help Craycraft’s Foodland relocate and construct their building.
“It’s a good thing for economic development,” Salisbury said.
Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook made the initial motion in the preliminary action, giving way to a second by Salisbury.