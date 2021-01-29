ASHLAND King’s Daughters Medical Center and UK HealthCare announced a partnership Friday aiming to improve patient care in the area.
KDMC President and CEO Kristie Whitlatch said the partnership, which is likely to be finalized in April, will benefit the area in several ways.
“This partnership will allow us to improve access to academic medical care for our patients and communities,” she said. “We are also very excited about the possibility of bringing a formal medical residency training program to King’s Daughters, focusing on primary care. This has enormous potential for physician recruitment and retention, better access to care for our communities, and growth for the health system.”
State Sen. Robin L. Webb (D-96th) said she spoke with Whitlatch about the partnership.
“In March, we met with the hospital with the governor and his staff in how to better prepare for the challenges our rural health care system, now and in the future,” Webb said. “Here is a part of the puzzle that is coming together. I appreciate her leadership.”
Whitlatch said a new governing body will be formed, with David Jones, chairman of the KDMC board, serving as chairman. Both programs will have equal representation, Whitlatch said, while she will continue as CEO and also be on the management team at UK HealthCare.
Whitlatch said the community will see no difference in day-to-day operations, but there will be benefits.
“I want to reassure you King’s Daughters commitment to strong, local health care is unwavering,” she said. “ ... we are entering into this agreement not out of weakness, but out of strength. This partnership will help us grow even stronger, and that will make it possible for us to make greater investments in our facilities, our team and our communities.”
Whitlatch said the hospital has previously worked with UK HealthCare, including having a long-standing relationship with the Markey Cancer Center, bringing up-to-date cancer treatment to the area. “This new partnership will build on that and provide new opportunities across the health-care continuum,” she said.