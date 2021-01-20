LEXINGTON Although he was born across the Ohio River, it was the Commonwealth’s beautiful landscape that became the beloved subject of impressionist Paul Sawyier’s career. A free public exhibition of Sawyier’s watercolors drawn from the museum’s collection at the University of Kentucky Art Museum is now on display.
“Paul Sawyier is always one of Kentucky’s favorite artists, but in the midst of bleak winter days, it’s even more rewarding to come in and see his scenes of lazy summer afternoons along the Elkhorn Creek or Kentucky River. It gives us all something to look forward to,” said Janie Welker, UK Art Museum curator.
Deep roots in Kentucky have made Sawyier one of the state’s favorite artists. This exhibition features the atmospheric watercolors he made in and around his Frankfort home, as well as other well-known locales in the region.
Sawyier was raised in the state’s capital from 5 years old and began his career as an artist in his beloved hometown. He often lived and worked on a houseboat on the Kentucky River between 1908 and 1913, frequently mooring at Shakertown or Camp Nelson, although he navigated the river to many sites. Sawyier and his love, Mayme Bull, often went canoeing on the river or the Elkhorn Creek east of Frankfort.
Even after Sawyier moved to Brooklyn in 1913 to try to sell more work, he painted well-loved Kentucky scenes based on sketches he brought with him.
This exhibition will be on display through March 20.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, UK Art Museum requires all visitors to pre-register for timed appointments to view exhibits. Complete COVID-19 protocols and reservation information is available online at eventbrite.com.