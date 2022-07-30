CANNONSBURG With roughly 12,000 cars and trucks passing through it a day, plenty of motorists from Boyd and beyond have surely taken note of the major roadwork underway between Route 180 and the I-64 interchange on U.S. 60.
Crews are hard at work clearing the land and packing down dirt to make way for the widening and straightening of the four mile stretch of road.
Announced by Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins and friends at a December 2021 public projects jamboree outside of the Delta Hotel in Ashland, the $46 million is expected to go on for the next two to three years, according to Transportation Cabinet District 9 spokesman Allen Blair.
While the project itself has been about 15 years in the works for the Transportation Cabinet, Blair said the scope and scale of it will take time to complete.
Right now, Blair said crews are cutting away at hillsides, blasting and moving roads over to make way for wider lanes, a center turn lane and a right turn lane.
The groundwork will continue throughout the rest of the year. Blair said it takes time for that get done before asphalt can start being paved.
“A lot of people don’t know how thick a road is. It’s not just asphalt, you have to lay down bedrock, gravel, a drainage blanket and several layers of pavement before you have the road surface,” Blair said. “Before you do all that, you have to make sure the dirt underneath is packed solid to support all that weight.”
The turn lanes allow for the flow of traffic to separate out — anyone driving that stretch knows what it’s like to get stuck behind someone hanging a left onto Route 5 in the eastbound lane.
“We call it separation of traffic and it adds to safety because those turn lanes allow someone to go where they’re going without slowing down the through traffic,” he said. “If you have three out of 10 people going to Route 5, those three people can slow up the remaining seven. With turn lanes, those seven can keep going.”
“What this really does is increase our capacity,” Blair said.
That reduces the likelihood of rear-end collisions, which could potentially be deadly at speeds of 55 mph.
The wider lanes also allow for more room to correct veering off course, whether it be caused by dropping one’s wallet in the floor, a bee flying into the car or a cigarette ember flying back into one’s shirt collar.
“When you have wider lanes, it gives you a little more time to get back into the lane,” Blair said.
With three bridges crossing the East Fork and a set of railroad tracks, Blair said there it will be slow going, with prep work being done before actual work can start.
Next year, motorists should be aware of lane shifts as new portions of the road are completed and opened, with the old portions of U.S. 60 shut down, Blair said.
Coming from 180 toward the interstate, Blair said the road will shift left, before shifting right in the area of Paul Coffey Park, due to the railroad tracks.
Those shifts add an additional rub — utilities.
Paul Amburgey, an engineer with E.L. Robinson, was contracted by the Cannonsburg Water District and Sanitation District 4 to design up plans to move the water lines and the sewer lines that are in the way of the future road.
That’s a $6 million job in its own right.
Amburgey said moving those utilities is a juggling act, because cutting the water off to move a pipe isn’t as simple as turning off the spigot.
“You have to issue a boil water advisory and you can’t have it off for long,” Amburgey said. “So when you’re designing this, you have to think about when they need moved.”
Some of the challenges on that end included moving a few pump stations, as well as plans to move a line out of the way, then move it again once a portion of roadwork is completed, Amburgey said.
Other affected utilities include natural gas, electric and telephone.
The road construction is being performed by Walker Construction, with ConnHurst LLC working as a sub-contractor for the sewer and waterline moves.