Interstate construction work will temporarily close the U.S. 23 to eastbound I-64 on ramp at Catlettsburg between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Anyone on U.S. 23 traveling toward Huntington will need to reroute during those hours.
The on ramp’s closure is necessary for public safety while contractors install a high-mast light pole overhead, according to KYTC.
Work will take about an hour, during which time U.S. 23 traffic needing to access eastbound I-64 (exit 191) toward Huntington should detour using U.S. 60 through Catlettsburg and Kenova or use westbound I-64 to the Cannonsburg exit to turn around, or seek alternate routes. Traffic already on eastbound I-64 will not be affected.
The construction is part of an overall $9.5 million project to improve I-64 in Boyd County, which includes widening of the eastbound I-64 on ramp at Catlettsburg for increased safety, as well as roadside, drainage, and pavement repairs, and new blacktop for all travel lanes. Contractors have until Nov. 30 to complete the project.
Currently, I-64 is one lane each direction between the Cannonsburg and Catlettsburg exits (mile markers 184 to 191) and the speed limit has been reduced to 55 miles per hour. The right lane is closed entering the work zone, so all traffic must merge left.
Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.